4Ps beneficiaries urged to avail of gov’t tertiary education support

MANILA: The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries who want to pursue higher education may avail of various government education support programs that will assist them with their school expenses, a Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) official said on Monday. Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has various educational assistance programs, including scholarships, grant-in-aid, and student loan programs. 'These programs aim to enhance access to quality education for qualified beneficiaries of the country's flagship anti-poverty program by easing the financial burden of deserving individuals aspiring to pursue higher education,' Lopez said in a news release. Lopez, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said the programs are offered to qualified and eligible poor households, including 4Ps beneficiaries, by the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), an attached agency of CH ED that unifies and harmonizes government-funded student financial assistance programs (StuFAPs). 'Investing in tertiary education for 4Ps beneficiaries is an investment for the future of their respective households and also a step toward achieving the goal of the 4Ps to alleviate poverty through access to free education,' Lopez said. Lopez said the 4Ps beneficiaries may avail of free higher education in any State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and CHED-recognized Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs), pursuant to Republic Act 10931 that exempts students from paying tuition and other school fees. He said the DSWD is urging those who wanted to pursue higher education to coordinate with the nearest universities and colleges in their place of residence to avail the program. To date, there are 113 SUCs and 104 LUCs nationwide offering free tertiary education under the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. Aside from this, Lopez said 4Ps beneficiaries can also avail themselves of free technic al-vocational education and training that are being implemented by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in any state-run technical-vocational institution. The beneficiaries of 4Ps who opt to enroll in any CHED-recognized public and private higher education institutions may also avail of the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), he added. 'If they qualify, 4Ps beneficiaries may receive a subsidy of at least PHP20,000 per academic year to cover their partial cost of school fees and education-related expenses,' Lopez said. Another program called Tulong Dunong Program (TDP) may also be an option for 4Ps beneficiaries, which may entitle them to a maximum of PHP15,000 grant for one academic year. Under TDP, however, the beneficiaries will be eligible for its grants only if they are not receiving any CHED and UniFAST education support programs. Under the 4Ps, household beneficiaries are given conditional cash transfers to improve their education, health, and nutrition, assisting them to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty Source: Philippines News Agency