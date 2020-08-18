4K folks traced as contacts of Covid-19 patients in SoCot town

Health authorities in Polomolok, South Cotabato province have traced over 4,000 people as possible close contacts of at least three confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases that are being considered as locally-transmitted.

Polomolok Mayor Honey Lumayag-Matti said Tuesday the concerned individuals were tracked down through the electronic or digital logs generated by province’s Covid-19 Contact Tracing System (SC-CCTS).

She said they were already alerted for possible direct contact with three of the town’s four active Covid-19 patients.

“Most of them came in certain periods to the same establishments visited by the patients based on the SC-CCTS records,” she said in a phone interview.

The mayor was referring to the town’s patient no. 3, a 25-year-old agricultural worker, who tested positive for the disease through Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) on Aug. 14.

Patients no. 4, 5 and 6 — a six-month-old boy, 22-year-old female, and 27-year-old female, respectively — were only confirmed on Aug. 17.

All four patients have no travel history outside Region 12 (Soccsksargen) and considered as possible cases of local transmission.

Matti said the Municipal Health Office’s (MHO) surveillance unit is now tracing the other movements and possible exposure of the patients, specifically the three adults.

She said they initially found out that patient no.3 recently attended a party that was joined by a returning locally stranded individual (LSI) who has just been released from the 14-day quarantine.

Patients no. 5 and 6 had also attended parties with their co-workers but the surveillance team is still determining if they were also exposed to repatriated LSIs or overseas Filipino workers, she said.

The mayor said they are considering declaring a localized lockdown in some parts of the town to contain the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, she advised residents to stay home and limit their movements to essential transactions.

Matti specifically cited residents aged under 21 years old and 60 years old and above, pregnant women and those with illnesses.

“Everyone should always wear face masks, face shields, practice proper hygiene and observe safe physical distancing, especially when going to public places and business establishments,” she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency