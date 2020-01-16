4K elderly in Pangasinan get social pension

Some 4,027 indigent senior citizens here received their social pension for this year from the national government.

In a radio interview Thursday, San Carlos City Social Welfare and Development Officer Jesusa Viduya said they started distributing the PHP6,500 social pension during the first week of the year.

"The social pension that we are giving to the indigent senior citizens in the City of San Carlos is beneficial because they are able to buy their needs, such as their maintenance medicines," she said.

Viduya said only qualified beneficiaries are entitled to receive the social pension, adding they had carefully validated the economic status of each senior citizen.

"We have conducted a series of validation to ensure that only those qualified (senior citizen) will be able to receive a social pension," she added.

Citing the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Memorandum Circular Number 04 Series of 2019, commonly known as the Omnibus Guideline in the Implementation of the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens, Viduya said only those 60 years old and above who is frail, sickly, or with disability are qualified for the pension.

"It also includes those who do not have pension Government Service Insurance System; Social Security System; Philippine Veterans Affairs Office; Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefit Association; No Permanent Source of Income and senior citizens that have no regular support of family and relatives," she said.

From more than 20,000 senior citizens here, only 4,027 were identified as indigent, thus making them qualified for financial aid from the government.

Aside from indigent senior citizens, members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4P's) are also expected to receive their financial aid anytime this month.

Source: Philippines News Agency