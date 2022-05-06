﻿4K Army troops enlisted for May 9 polls in NorMin, Caraga

The Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID) has started deploying 4,000 military personnel throughout Northern Mindanao to serve as security force multipliers in the May 9 elections.

Maj. Gen. Wilbur Mamawag, 4ID commander, said the troop deployment will continue until Sunday in various parts of Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions.

“With various task forces activated and operationalized, we shall continue to monitor and take appropriate actions in any election-related issues,” Mamawag said in a statement Thursday evening.

Mamawag instructed the troops to “remain steadfast” in their duties and avoid being influenced by politics.

“We have shown a high degree of interoperability, we shall maintain coordination with the Comelec (Commission on Elections), the police, and all other law enforcement agencies deputized for this election,” the 4ID chief said.

The 4ID said its Task Force Safe (Safe, Accurate, Free, and Fair Election) is ready for Monday’s elections.

“In coordination with Comelec and our PNP counterparts, we have laid down our security preparations smoothly, while continuing to review our deployment plans including the contingency measures for any eventuality,” 4ID’s Task Force Safe deputy commander, Lt. Col. Victor-Czar Villanueva, said.

VCM testing

Meanwhile, the Comelec in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, said it has finalized the testing and sealing of 150 vote-counting machines (VCMs) that will be ready on election day.

At least 450 school teachers will act as Electoral Boards under the City Schools Division of Marawi (CSDM), DepEd Superintendent Anna Zenaida Unte-Alonto said.

City Election Officer Norfaisa Paglala-Manduyog lauded the teachers who will serve as front liners during the elections, saying they play a crucial role in ensuring an honest and peaceful political exercise.

She also reminded them to remain non-partisan during the polls.

