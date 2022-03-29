﻿499 NCR cops to undergo public safety training program

Nearly 500 police recruits of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will undergo a Public Safety Field Training Program (PSFTP) to strengthen the region’s police force.

Deputy Regional Director for Administration, Brig. Gen. Jon Arnaldo, who represented NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad, led the send-off ceremony on Monday in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City for the 499 newly appointed Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCOs) of PSFTP Class 2021-01 “Sinaglawin” for their Field Training Exercise to the five police districts of the NCRPO.

The NCRPO covers five districts — the Manila Police District (MPD), Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Northern Police District (NPD), Southern Police District (SPD), and Eastern Police District (EPD).

The PSFTP is a six-month compulsory training for all police trainees and is one of the requirements for permanency of their status as they will put into practice all the knowledge they gained from their six-month Public Safety Recruit Course training.

Within this period, police trainees will be trained to respond and enforce the law based on actual scenarios, in patrol and traffic first responders.

He said this will be their initial exposure to the police community and actual police work.

“As you start your six months of training on the field, this is your time to show the competency and discipline you gained from your preparatory training. I am in no doubt that you will give significance to what you are task and gain knowledge from the experiences you will have,” Arnaldo said in delivering Natividad’s message.

The performance rating within the training will be the requirement to get their permanent status in the PNP.

Meanwhile, a total of 189 PNCOs from the different districts and regional headquarters of NCRPO completed the Field Training Officers Course that aims to develop the competence and enhancement of the ability of senior police non-commissioned officers as mentors and leaders who will supervise the Field Training Exercise of Junior PNCOs who will be deployed at five police districts.

Likewise, 99 PNCOs from the regional headquarters and five police districts as well as Regional Mobile Force Battalion have completed the 12-day Patrol Officers Basic Course.

The course is intended to revitalize and refresh their knowledge and wisdom in community policing and basic patrol procedures which they initially acquired and learned from the Field Training Exercises of the second part of the Field Training Program (FTP).

Source: Philippines News Agency