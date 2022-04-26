﻿497K learners in Ilocos Region join F2F classes

Some 497,266 learners in the Ilocos Region have joined the implementation of the expanded limited face-to-face (F2F) classes as of April 21 this year.

Department of Education (DepEd) Ilocos Regional Office Policy, Planning, and Research Division planning officer Pedro Jose Cudal said of the total number, 299,539 are under kindergarten to Grade 6, 137,070 are in junior high school, and 60,657 are in senior high school.

Cudal said there are now 1,839 schools out of the total 3,409 schools in the region that are participating in the expanded limited F2F classes.

“Among the factors affecting the students to participate in the limited F2F are the parents’ consent, the distance of the school to their residence wherein they have to travel, and considering also the capacity of the schools as we need to follow health protocols,” he said in a virtual forum on Tuesday.

He added more learners are expected to join soon as some schools are applying to increase the seating capacity of their classrooms.

There are over 1.3 million enrollees in the Ilocos Region for the school year 2022-2023.

Meanwhile, Dr. Romarie Joy Castillo, medical officer of the DepEd Ilocos Education Support Services Division said in the same forum there are now 305,655 learners in the region who have been inoculated against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Of the total number, 1,108 in kindergarten were fully vaccinated, 16,400 in Grade 1 to 6, 148,803 in junior high school, and 103,441 in senior high school have been fully immunized, she said.

Although vaccination is not a requirement to attend the limited F2F classes, DepEd Ilocos urged the parents to have their children inoculated for their protection.

Castillo added that 92 percent or 44,694 of the DepEd Ilocos Regional Office’s teaching and non-teaching personnel have already been fully vaccinated

