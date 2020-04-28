49 Pinoys infected with Covid-19 in western Saudi Arabia

A total of 49 Filipinos in the western region of Saudi Arabia have been infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), 42 of whom are active cases, the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah said Tuesday.

Of the total number, Consul General Edgar Badajos said five have recovered while two have died.

The Consulate General has jurisdiction over seven regions in Saudi Arabia, including the Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Madinah Al Munawarah, Assir, Jizan, Najran, Al-Baha, and Tabuk.

During the Laging Handa briefing, Badajos advised Filipinos to exercise vigilance when going outside.

“Kahit po na-lift na partially ang curfew all over the Kingdom, hindi po ito nangangahulugan na tapos na ang Covid-19 crisis (Even though the curfew has been partially lifted, this does not mean the crisis is over),” he said.

In a previous briefing, Philippine Ambassador to Riyadh Adnan Alonto said the Saudi government has partially lifted the curfew in the Kingdom, although the lockdown remains in the sense that residents are only allowed to go out for specific reasons such as buying food, medicine and essential supply.

At present, the most affected Filipinos in Saudi Arabia are those under the no-work-no-pay scheme as well as those stranded OFWs whose work contracts have been terminated.

Alonto said the Embassy has shifted to “repatriation mode” to assist those interested to return home and those who already secured an exit visa.

Of the around 865,000 Filipinos in Saudi Arabia, the envoy said at least 1,128 Filipinos have been repatriated since the Covid-19 outbreak, including the 345 who are scheduled to depart the Kingdom via Philippine Airlines flight on Tuesday.

Source: Philippines News Agency