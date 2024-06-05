49 loose firearms netted in 15-day police drive in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY: The intensified campaign against loose firearms from May 16 to 31 this year resulted in the confiscation, recovery, and surrender of 49 loose firearms in the Caraga Region. In a statement on Wednesday, the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) said the intensified drive during the period includes implementing two search warrants and seven police response operations conducted by the different units and stations in the region. 'The campaign for firearm registration also led to the voluntary surrender of 36 guns, which are being held for safekeeping at the different police units pending the renewal of the owners' license to own and possess a firearm,' PRO-13 said. Six of the loose firearms accounted for were voluntarily surrendered by rebels during their surrender, while seven others were seized during the implementation of search warrants. 'We have to keep this aggressive fight against loose firearms to ensure that these will not be used in criminal activities. Gun holders are re minded to comply with the law to avoid being subjected to search warrants,' PRO-13 director, Brig. Gen. Alan Nazarro, said in the same statement. Meanwhile, PRO-13 also reported the arrest of 177 individuals for engaging in illegal fishing activities in the same period. It said 50 were arrested in Dinagat Islands, 46 in Surigao del Sur, 42 in Agusan del Norte, 26 in Surigao del Norte, and 13 in Agusan del Sur. The 161 anti-illegal fishing operations during the period also netted 484.4 kilograms of marine resources with a market value of PHP102,608. 'We ensure our law enforcement operations protect our natural and marine resources. Those who abuse and destroy these assets will be held accountable for their violations,' Nazarro said. Source: Philippines News Agency