49 couples marry in NoCot mass wedding rites

A total of 49 couples who have been living together as common law husbands and wives are now legally married after Mayor Russel Abonado officiated here Friday a mass wedding at the town's gymnasium.

In a festive mood, more than 500 people witnessed the ceremonies facilitated and sponsored by the local government unit (LGU).

Abonado said the civil wedding will legally recognize the union of all the 49 couples.

Among those present to witness the event were the couples' children, Abonado told reporters here after the event.

He said the marriage licenses that were issued after the wedding will serve as their tool to avail of government services such as the PhilHealth, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and other programs and services of the LGU.

"This will also pave the way of recognizing their children as legitimate since they are now in union through the sacrament of marriage," Abonado said. He then urged the couples to nurture the love that bound them together through marriage.

Source : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY