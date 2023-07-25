480 stranded in 2 W. Visayas ports due to bad weather

Some 480 passengers are stranded in two ports of Western Visayas following the cancellation of trips due to Super Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon on Tuesday. Data from the Coast Guard District Western Visayas (CGDWV) showed that 165 passengers bound for Tabuelan, Cebu were stranded at the Barcelona port in Escalante, Negros Occidental while 315 others bound for Mindoro, Romblon, and Batangas were stuck at the Caticlan Jetty port in Malay, Aklan. In its 5 a.m. advisory, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) said 'strong to gale force winds' were expected to affect Western Visayas. 'Rough to high sea conditions are risky for all types of sea vessels. Mariners are advised to remain in port or take shelter in port until winds and waves subside,' the advisory added. Fishing boats and other small seacrafts are also advised not to venture into the sea. Canceled trips included those from ports of Estancia, Iloilo going to Sicogon/Gigantes Island; Concepcion to Tambaliza, Igbon, and Malangabang; Bancal in Carles to Gigantes Island, all in Iloilo and Ajuy port going to EB Magalona in Negros Occidental. Trips from the port of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental going to Toledo, Cebu were also suspended. The Montenegro Shipping Lines canceled its trips from Lapuz wharf going to Guimaras. Trips from Iloilo City to Bacolod City via Ocean Jet and Weesam Express were canceled except for the latter's 11:30 a.m. schedule. In Iloilo City, Mayor Jerry Treñas has approved the recommendation of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to suspend face-to-face classes at all levels in both public and private educational institutions this afternoon. 'The barangay DRRM Committees and the general public are advised to heed the risks posed by the heavy rains and strong winds,' he added in an announcement Tuesday noon. 'Based on available data and science-based monitoring tools, Iloilo City will be windy and cloudy with locally heavy rainfall, particularly in the afternoon and the evening," Treñas said. "Expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to Typhoon Egay and southwest monsoon,' said the CDRRMO report to the mayor

Source: Philippines News Agency