476 BARMM cops graduate from public safety course

A total of 476 non-commissioned police officers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are now equipped with basic knowledge and skills in police science, administration, and combat operation, after graduating from the Public Safety Basic Recruit Course (PSBRC) on Friday.

The PSBRC Class 2019-02 batch “Salinlahi ng Mandirigmang Magigiting” (Sandirigma) closing ceremony was celebrated with Brig. Gen. Manuel Manalo Abu, PRO-BARMM director, during muted commencement exercises held at Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao.

“This graduation may be different from how you started it. We may lack the presence of your families, but simply think this is your first gesture of following strict rules,” Abu told the graduates, referring to the ceremonies amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

Abu lauded the “Sandirigma” batch for their completion and thanked them for the adjustments they made for the “modified” graduation.

He urged them to make use of what they have learned in the course in propagating peace in the region.

“We may be facing a great challenge this generation has ever faced in the form of Covid-19, yet we fondly hope, we fervently pray that this too shall pass,” Abu said.

The graduates observed the rules of social distancing and the limits of public gatherings amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The PSBRC is an intensive and progressive training designed for newly appointed police non-commissioned officers to provide them with the basic knowledge and norms of conduct required in the performance of their jobs as guardians of peace and protectors of lives and properties.

