470 Children in Cebu Receive Early Christmas Gifts from the Office of the President

Cebu City, Philippines – In a heartwarming prelude to the holiday season, 470 children from various charitable institutions in Cebu were the recipients of early Christmas gifts from the Office of the President (OP) this past weekend.

According to Philippines News Agency, regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Central Visayas, the children from selected shelters and orphanages enjoyed a day filled with games and activities at the Cebu Technological University main campus on Sunday. The event was part of the 'Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya,' a nationwide gift-giving activity organized by the OP in partnership with the DSWD, local government units (LGUs), and the private sector. This initiative aims to bring joy to 17,000 children across the country in 300 satellite centers. The children received loot bags containing practical items such as towels and pillows.

Presidential son William Vincent Marcos led the gift distribution, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered a live-streamed speech at all the gift-giving venues, emphasizing the importance of Christmas for children and the collective joy it brings. Lucero highlighted that this program aligns with the DSWD's efforts to support and provide interventions for less fortunate children, especially those who are abandoned, neglected, or surrendered.

The beneficiaries in Cebu included children from various institutions, such as the Mandaue City Home for Children, Cebu City Community Scouts, The Children of Cebu, Cebu City Sta. Rita Home, Children's Joy Foundation, Inc., Cebu Hope Center, Inc., Don Bosco Home for Boys, The Lingap Center for Children Toledo City, SOS Children's Village, Children's Shelter of Cebu, My Refuge House Ministry, Inc. in Naga City, and the Ganaan Children's Home Foundation in Lapu-Lapu City.

In addition to the gift-giving event, the city of Mandaue is hosting a two-day Children's Summit from November 27 to 28 to address issues concerning young people, in conjunction with the National Children's Month celebration. The summit includes participation from over 150 learners and 45 representatives from supreme student governments in elementary and secondary schools in Mandaue. Mayor Jonar Cortes is expected to deliver a state of the children's address on Tuesday.