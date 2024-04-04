47 MAIWP ENTREPRENEURS NOW ZAKAT PAYERS

KUALA LUMPUR, A total of 47 entrepreneurs who have participated in the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council's (MAIWP) entrepreneur development programme since 2022, have successfully upgraded themselves from zakat (tithe) recipients to payers. MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer said a check with the Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ) showed that the amount of business and income tithes collected from these entrepreneurs amounted to RM50,652.38 during that period, with some of them paying up to RM6,500 a year. 'The entrepreneur development programme by MAIWP showed results and had a good impact on MAIWP entrepreneurs, especially from the perspective of awareness from a recipient of zakat aid to being able to become a zakat payer. 'I also hope that more MAIWP entrepreneurs will be aware of paying zakat as a priority in doing business in the future,' he said when speaking at the MAIWP Entrepreneurs' Jalinan Kasih Ramadan, here today. At the event, held for the first time, Syed Kamarulzaman also presented certificates of appreciation and souvenirs to 10 MAIWP entrepreneurs who paid zakat in 2023. He said that MAIWP is always aware of the need to develop entrepreneurs, and has planned several programmes including the entrepreneur centre, which aims to bring together food truck operators and existing entrepreneurs in one designated area. 'To realise that aspiration, I want the MAIWP's Asnaf Development Division and the Real Estate Management and Development Division to discuss and identify vacant land, owned by MAIWP, which has potential and can be developed for business activities of entrepreneurs. 'I want to see this project or initiative implemented in the second half of this year,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency