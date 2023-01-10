467 BJMP personnel negative for drugs in surprise test

MANILA: Around 467 jail officers and officials at the national headquarters (NHQ) of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) have tested negative for illegal drugs during a surprise drug test.

The test was done right after Monday's flag-raising rites at the BJMP-NHQ in Quezon City on orders of its chief Jail Director Allan Iral.

"The surprise drug test is part of our support to the call of Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. to cleanse our rank from any involvement in illegal drugs, and to exemplify professionalism and discipline among our personnel,” Iral said in a statement on Tuesday.

The drug tests were administered by the BJMP-NHQ's Directorate for Health Service.

“Let this be a validation of our firm stance and commitment to eradicate not only corruption but also illegal drugs in our facilities,” Iral said.

“We will not tolerate any proven wrongdoing even if it means dismissing from service our own officers,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency