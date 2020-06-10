44 sugar migrants arrive in Antique

The last batch of sugar migrants or “sacadas” from Negros Occidental arrived in Antique province on Wednesday.

Randy Ardeño, in charge of the Sacada desk of the Provincial Planning and Development Office, said the last batch, consisting of 44 sacadas, arrived via the Dumangas Port in Dumangas, Iloilo.

Forty of the sacadas are from the town of Libertad while four are from Pandan, Ardeño said.

Since May 18, the province has recorded 1,698 sacadas, also considered as locally stranded individuals (LSIs), who came home to Antique. They arrived in the province by batches.

They were among those who were allowed to enter Antique during the extension of the general community quarantine in the province.

Upon their arrival, they were endorsed to their respective local government units for them to comply with the 14-day quarantine in isolation facilities.

Meanwhile, the release of assistance to the sacadas under the Aid to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) is ongoing, Melrose Amaran, head of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) – Antique, said in a separate interview.

Amaran said the sacadas were given PHP3,000 per family.

The DSWD has already released AICS to 178 sacadas in Culasi, 145 sacadas in Tibiao, and eight sacadas in San Jose.

The sacadas who were given the AICS were those who did not receive aid under the social amelioration program (SAP) and are not members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

“The municipal social welfare and development offices (MSWDOs) are the ones assessing the sacadas so they could be given AICS by the DSWD,” Amaran said, adding that the sacadas who arrived on Wednesday have yet to be assessed by their MSWDOs.

Source: Philippines News Agency