MANILA: A government transportation task force apprehended 44 colorum or unregistered public utility vehicles (PUVs) and meted out fines worth a total of PHP17.4 million. The Department of Transportation's Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) apprehended colorum vans fined with PHP200,000 each while unregistered buses with PHP1,000,000 each from Jan. 6 to 31 in the crackdown against unregistered motor vehicles. 'The substantial fines imposed on offenders reflect the government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing road safety for all commuters,' the SAICT said. The SAICT, formerly Inter-Agency Council on Traffic, was joined in the anti-colorum operations by personnel from the Land Transportation Office and the Philippine Coast Guard. The campaign, it said, will continue and more illegal and unregistered vehicles are expected to be caught. It also called on the public to report suspicious or illegal transportation services to the DOTr commuter hotline at 0920 964 3687. Source: Philippines News Agency