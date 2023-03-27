43K indigent seniors in Caraga get aid in 1Q of ’23

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region (DSWD-13) has provided 43,273 indigent senior citizens with their social pensions during the first three months of this year. In a statement Monday, the agency said the beneficiaries form part of their Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens Program (SocPen). 'The agency vows to continue to carry out its services to the poor, vulnerable, and disadvantaged,' the DSWD-13 said, adding that the payout for the SocPen program will continue to complete the first semester of this year. For this year, 58.3 percent of the 184,700 target beneficiaries under the program in the region are women, according to the agency. The SocPen is considered an additional financial assistance of the government to indigent senior citizens in the amount of PHP500 per month. The assistance aims to augment the daily subsistence of indigent senior citizens, especially for their medical needs

Source: Philippines News Agency