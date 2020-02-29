432 suspects nabbed in weeklong police ops in C. Luzon

A total of 432 individuals who have committed various offenses were arrested in relentless police operations in Pampanga, Tarlac, and Angeles City during the past seven days.

This was in line with the Simultaneous Anti Criminality Law Enforcement Operations being implemented by the Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 (Central Luzon).

In a press conference held here Friday, PRO 3 Director, Brig. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, said of the total number of arrested individuals, 120 had standing warrants of arrest for various crimes, 68 were arrested for illegal drugs, 92 for illegal gambling, and 152 for violating other special laws and local ordinances.

Sermonia also said 19 assorted firearms and three grenades were confiscated during the operations.

During anti drug raids, a total of 589 sachets and a 100 gram pack of suspected shabu were seized, along with 11 sachets of marijuana, he added.

Meanwhile, anti illegal gambling operations resulted in the confiscation of PHP44,392 in cash bets and gambling paraphernalia, Sermonia said.

Tuluy tuloy pa rin po ang ating mga opensibang isasagawa (Our offensive operations will continue) these coming days to sustain our fight against all forms of lawlessness in the region, he said.

Sermonia sought the support of the people to ensure a successful campaign against criminality. (PNA)

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY