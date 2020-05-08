419 rice farmers in Bataan town get P5-K cash aid from DA

At least 419 rice farmers in this town benefited from the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance Program of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Nora Medina, chief of the Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO), said Thursday that 171 farmers comprised the first batch to receive PHP5,000 each last April 15 and another 248 farmers became the recipients for the second batch.

The Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) disbursed ATM cash cards to farmers who considered the program as big help during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The distribution was made at the covered court of the Samal public market on Thursday.

Farmer Leandro Lugtu of Barangay Santa Lucia was grateful for the assistance amid the extended enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) threat.

“Ayos lang. Malaking tulong ito sa krisis (It’s alright. This is a big help in this time of crisis),” he said upon receiving the cash card, adding that he would have to go to an ATM booth to withdraw the money.

It was announced that the distribution of ATM cards started in Orani town with farmers from Samal to Abucay and other towns in this province to follow.

“Ang bigayan na ito ay sa ilalim ng Rice Farmers Financial Assistance Program ng DA bilang support mula sa Rice Tariffication Law. Walang kinalaman ito sa Social Amelioration Program ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (This distribution is under the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance Program of the DA in support from the Rice Tariffication Law. It has nothing to do with the Social Amelioration Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development),” Medina said.

She said they submitted the names of 801 farmers to the DA-Region 3 office where these were encoded and sent for validation to the central office, but only 419 names have been processed so far.

Medina said further that there are 859 farmers in Samal but they submitted to the agriculture department the names of only 801 farmers with rice lands of 0.5 hectare to two hectares, which is the requirement under the program.

She expressed hope that other farmers whose names were already encoded will also receive the financial assistance.

