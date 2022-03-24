﻿412 typhoon-hit MSMEs in Southern Leyte get livelihood kits

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has turned over PHP3.29 million worth of livelihood kits to micro small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) in Southern Leyte badly affected by Typhoon Odette.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said in an interview Thursday that 412 MSMEs received livelihood kits to restart their business during a ceremony held Wednesday in Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte.

Recipients of kits are from the towns of Sogod, Macrohon, Padre Burgos, Malitbog, Tomas Oppus, San Juan, Anahawan, Hinundayan, Hinunangan, Silago, Bontoc, Liloan, San Francisco, Pintuyan, San Ricardo, and Libagon.

The livelihood kit ranges from groceries, kitchen wares, tools and equipment that serves as fresh capital to aid the typhoon-hit small business owners.

“We are optimistic that they will be (able) to replenish their stocks through this grant and grow their business. These livelihood kits are a small help from DTI to assist our typhoon victims to restart their business. Our goal is to help them begin again,” Lopez told reporters.

The official said they are eyeing to distribute livelihood kits to 300 to 400 MSMEs every month in each of the provinces affected by Typhoon Odette.

The assistance is part of the PHP1.2-billion livelihood support fund approved by the Office of the President for the recovery of MSMEs affected by the pandemic, recent typhoons, and oil price surges.

Source: Philippines News Agency