41 Navy officers get higher rank

A total of 41 senior officers of the Philippine Navy (PN) were promoted to the ranks of Captain and Marine Colonel in a donning ceremony on Monday.

Navy flag officer in command, Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo led the ceremony at the PN headquarters in Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila.

The milestone you have achieved today is the reward of the extra effort you put into your work, the sacrifices you continually endure to serve more and the sterling performance and excellent service you have done for our Navy, he added.

The group is composed of 27 officers from PN and 14 troops from the Philippine Marines.

A donning of ranks ceremony is a time honored military tradition for newly promoted officers in recognition of the turning point in their respective careers. It is also a call for them to become more prudent in their duties which comes with higher ranks.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY