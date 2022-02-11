﻿40K kids aged 5 to 11 register for ‘Resbakuna’ in Bacolod

At least 40,000 children in this city have already registered for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination among the 5 to 11 age group starting February 14, based on the data of the Emergency Operations Center-Task Force (EOC-TF).

Mayor Evelio Leonardia said he has directed the EOC-TF and the Covid-19 Vaccination Council (CoVac) to prioritize minors in the city’s vaccination campaign.

“We now have the opportunity to protect a vulnerable population. I am urging parents to have their kids vaccinated and help us protect Bacolod,” the mayor said in a statement on Thursday.

Dr. Chris Sorongon, deputy for medical data analysis and management of the EOC-TF, said they aim to reach 5,000 minors during the first week.

“It’s high time for us to protect our children against Covid-19. Let us consider this as a marching order towards the new normal and prepare them for face-to-face classes,” he added.

On February 14, the pediatric vaccination (Resbakuna Kids) rollout will be held at the Riverside Medical Center, Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital, and Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital.

The City Health Office (CHO) will inoculate children two days after.

Dr. Edwin Miraflor, Jr., officer-in-charge of the CHO, said Bacolod is expected to receive its vaccine allocation for 5 to 11-year-olds recipients by February 11.

The Department of Health (DOH) said under its “Resbakuna Kids” program the children will only be inoculated with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the brand recommended for active immunization for the prevention of Covid-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 5 years and older, based on the emergency use authorization issued by the Food and Drug Administration Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency