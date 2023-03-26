40K indigents receive PCSO medical aid in Jan-Feb

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) provided PHP271.3 million worth of aid to nearly 40,000 Filipinos through its Medical Assistance Program (MAP) in the first two months of the year. The PCSO directly provided PHP271.3 million to 39,725 indigents with health-related problems seeking financial help through its flagship MAP from Jan. 9 to March 3, PCSO chairperson Junie Cua said in a news release over the weekend. 'Inaasahan natin na mas marami pa tayong matutulungan sa mga susunod na pahahon (We hope to help more people in the future),' Cua said. 'Sang-ayon na rin po sa direktiba ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand. R. Marcos Jr., patuloy po kaming nagsisikap upang mapaigting ang aming paglilingkod para mapabuti ang kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan (Based on the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we are constantly working to intensify our services to improve the condition of our countrymen),' he added. The PCSO's MAP is being realized in partnership with government and private hospitals, health facilities, medicine retailers, and other partners. Services covered by the program are hospital confinement, erythropoietin (dialysis injection), chemotherapy drugs, specialty medicines, hemodialysis, laboratory (blood chemistry), diagnostic, and imaging procedures, and implant/medical devices. Through its MAP, the PCSO has provided more than PHP2 billion worth of direct medical assistance to more than 255,000 beneficiaries in 2022. 'Mandato po ng PCSO ang tumulong sa ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng medical assistance, iba't ibang institutional partnerships, pamimigay ng mga ambulansya at medical equipment at iba pang mga programa para mas marami pang Pilipino ang makadama ng kalinga ng ating pamahalaan (The mandate of the PCSO is to help our countrymen through medical assistance, various institutional partnerships, distribution of ambulances and medical equipment and other programs so that more Filipinos can feel protected by our government),' Cua said.

Source: Philippines News Agency