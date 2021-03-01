400K more tourism workers to benefit from aid program: DOLE

An additional 400,000 workers from the tourism sector are set to benefit from the Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In a Laging Handa briefing on Friday, Labor Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay said out of the more than 500,000 beneficiaries of the program for the tourism sector, only 171,000 have received the cash assistance provided by the government.

“We still have open applications for workers in the tourism sector numbering to 400,000, that may avail of the cash program,” Tutay said.

She reported that more than one million workers have benefited from the CAMP program, particularly formal sector workers who were affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

As for the education sector, Tutay said about 45,000 teachers and education personnel have received cash assistance amounting to PHP5,000 per worker.

Meanwhile, she advised those who have not yet received their cash assistance to check the status of their applications at reports.dole.gov.ph.

“If you remember, when you applied for the cash aid, you were given a reference number. So you can check the status of your application there,” she added.

Tutay also reported that business process outsourcing (BPO) remains the strongest sector as far as job opportunities are concerned during the pandemic.

“The BPO sector remains to be resilient and then manufacturing, construction, and (the) government sector,” she added.

