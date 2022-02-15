﻿400 kids get Covid-19 jab in Tuguegarao

At least 400 children aged 5-11 years old were vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Department of Health-designated jab site at the SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown here on Monday.

Assistant mall manager Romel Uy said in an interview the vaccinated children have no comorbidities and the SM mall is the first vaccination center in the city that offers vaccines for kids under the age group.

“The mall is very prepared for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for children here in Tuguegarao City and it is a nice opportunity for us to bring smiles to these kids this Valentine’s Day as we welcome them with balloons, party hats, and mascots. We are also grateful that our mall has been selected to be the first venue for the kids without comorbidities vaccination,” Uy said.

Parents accompanied their children during the inoculation with the hopes that the vaccine offers them protection against the virus.

“Hindi po ako natatakot, gustong gusto ko na po magpabakuna para makalabas na din po kami ng bahay (I am not afraid, I want to be vaccinated so that I can go out of the house),” Donna Joyca Bangayan, 10 years old, a resident of Barangay Capatan in this city. Her father, Jun, said he did not force his daughter to get the jab and was in fact excited over the vaccination.

Another parent, Cherry Attaban, from Cataggaman Pardo village, admitted that she was quite nervous about the vaccination of her kids but said she is hopeful that the jabs will protect them and other people.

