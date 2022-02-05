40 ex-NPA rebels dissociate from CPP-NPA

A total of 40 former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) in this province on Friday withdrew their support from the terrorist group and pledged allegiance to the national government.

The withdrawal of support was made after the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) conducted a community consultation in Barangay Borlongan, Dipaculao town to address the concerns of rebel returnees on peace and development issues.

During the event, the former rebels burned a CPP-NPA flag as proof of their sincerity to the government.

The community consultation meeting which was participated in by former rebels, their mass base supporters, military and police personnel, and representatives from concerned government agencies, aims to orient and increase awareness on Executive Order No. 70 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, which institutionalizes a “whole-of-nation approach” in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace.

Maria Luisa F. De Guzman, regional director of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), said the consultation meeting is meant to address the root causes of insurgency, internal disturbances and tensions, and other armed conflicts and threats to inclusive development.

“Kami ay nagpupunta na sa kanayunan upang ilapit ang gobyerno sa katulad ninyo upang madama ang presensiya ng gobyerno upang hindi na malinlang pa ng mga communist terrorist group (We are going to the communities to bring the government closer to those like you so that you can feel the presence of the government and not to be deceived by the communist terrorist group),” De Guzman said during the event.

She cited the importance of bringing the message of hope to the people of Aurora, particularly the former rebels who now have the same objective which is to finally put an end to the communist terrorism.

She said the concerned agencies are doing their best to harmonize peace, development, progress, security, and consequently resolve the nation’s over 50 years of insurgency problem.

Ret. Army Maj. Gen. Abraham Claro C. Casis, the official representative of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU), lauded all concerned government agencies for the success of the event.

“The support of everyone is a great help in addressing the root causes of local armed conflict by prioritizing the delivery of basic government services, social development packages, and construction of needed infrastructures with the end-in-view of ushering inclusive development in the pursuit of the country's peace agenda,” Casis said.

Col. Julio S. Lizardo, provincial director of the Aurora Police Provincial Office, underscored the importance of the partnership between the government and the citizenry towards peace and development.

He said the activity is an example of comprehensive peace engagement.

“Hindi maikakaila na tumaas ang kumpyansa ng taumbayan sa ating gobyerno simula ng ito’y ipatupad. Ito’y dahil na rin sa pagtutulungan at pagsisikap ng iba’t-ibang ahensya na nasa inyong harapan ngayon. Ang mga pugad ng rebelde noon, pinaunlad ng Task Force ELCAC ngayon (It is undeniable that the confidence of the people in our government has increased since it was implemented. It is also because of the cooperation and efforts of the various agencies that are in front of you now. The hotbeds of the rebels before is now being developed by Task Force ELCAC),” he said.

He also thanked the former rebels for their trust in the government and for deciding to live peacefully with their loved ones.

Lizardo also urged the remnants of the communist terrorist group in the province to lay down their arms, return to the fold of the law, and avail of reintegration and livelihood programs being offered by the government.

Meanwhile, "Ka Bogie", one of the returnees who had been in the armed struggle for two decades, said the CPP-NPA is only sowing terror in the communities.

He said he realized that the ideology taught to them in the leftist organization is meaningless as well as the armed struggle being waged by the communist terrorist organization.

“Nasira po ang pamilya ko, nasawi ang ilang kong mga kamag-anak at hiwa-hiwalay ang mga anak ko. Nawalan ako ng kapayapaan. Bilang dati ninyong kumander, hinihikayat ko kayo para sa totoong pagbabagong buhay at tulungan ang ating gobyerno upang mawakasan ang insurhensiya sa ating mga kanayunan (My family was broken. Some of my relatives died and my children were separated from each other. I lost peace. As a former commander, I am encouraging you for the true reformation and let us help our government to put an end to insurgency in our communities),” Ka Bogie said.

Following his surrender, he said he feels an atmosphere of peace. “My feeling is great and I am praying and hoping that my other comrades will follow my steps in leaving with peace and harmony,” Ka Bogie added.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency