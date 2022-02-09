﻿4 Tawi-Tawi towns get housing projects

Four towns in the province of Tawi-Tawi are set to benefit from a 200-unit housing project of the Ministry of Human Settlements and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (NHSD-BARMM).

Lawyer Hamid Aminoddin Barra, MHSD minister, said in a statement Monday the recipient towns are Tandubas, Sapa-Sapa, Bongao, and Simunul.

“Fifty houses will be constructed in each of the four municipalities,” Barra said.

Without disclosing the amount, Barra said the houses in Sapa-Sapa and Tandubas municipalities are funded under the Bangsamoro Appropriations Act 2021, while those in Bongao and Simunul towns are subsidized under the region’s Special Development Fund 2020.

He said they are doing their best to implement the program of the agency although the MHSD is a newly-established ministry.

“We always say: we do not commit, we do not promise, but we deliver. This is our platform of administration,” Barra said.

Tawi-Tawi Governor Yshmael Sali expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the MHSD for giving them a resettlement project.

“Thank you MHSD. True to your tagline, you don’t promise, but you deliver,” Sali said.

The provincial and municipal government units committed to assist on the projects’ smooth implementation.

Source: Philippines News Agency