4 Tarlac public schools get audiovisual teaching aids from DOST

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO: The Department of Science and Technology-Central Luzon (DOST-3) has provided teaching aids to four public schools in La Paz, Tarlac.

The schools that received interactive multimedia audiovisual teaching aids including a 40-inch, high-definition, light-emitting diode (HD LED) television were the Dumarais Elementary School, Engracio M. Castañeda Central Elementary School, Guevara National High School and Comillas National High School.

DOST-3 Regional Director Julius Caesar Sicat on Friday said the materials will provide teachers and students access to interactive lessons and exercises in math and science subjects and simulated laboratory experiments.

“Our aim is to stimulate the interest of students in science and technology,” Sicat said in a statement.

DOST Provincial Director Karen Y. Dañez said the project was proposed by La Paz Mayor Venustiano Jordan under the DOST's Grants-in-Aid program (DOST-GIA).

She said the project was conceptualized through the Municipal Innovation Through Science and Technology or Project MIST of the Provincial Science and Technology Office-Tarlac.

Launched in 2020, Project MIST aims to provide equal opportunities for all the municipalities of Tarlac province to acquire funding for projects applying science and technology (SandT)-based solutions to address their various development initiatives.

“We are one with the Department of Education’s mission of protecting and promoting the right of every Filipino to quality and equitable education. We hope that through this intervention, we can spark students’ interest in science and technology and hopefully, increase the number of DOST scholars in the municipality,” Dañez said

