4 suspects yield P50-M shabu in Cebu ops

Police seized some PHP50 million worth of shabu in buy-busts and arrested four drug suspects in Cebu province, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 (Central Visayas) Director, Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba said Wednesday.

The suspects, identified as Christian Amistad Peña, 32, and Burt Jason Faburada Turno, 36, of Sitio Cahipa, Barangay Hipodromo, Cebu City were arrested on Tuesday night in Barangay Mabolo.

Peña, a former overseas Filipino worker, was allegedly engaged in illicit drug trade for two months already and Turno was his drug courier.

Seized from them were 3,225 grams of shabu estimated at PHP21.9 million.

In two other operations Monday, a total of PHP28 million worth of illegal drugs was seized from Dondonico Pacot Duaban and Arceli Auron Cortez.

Duaban yielded two kilos of shabu worth PHP13.6 million in a sting operation in West Binabag in Barangay Tayud.

Cortez was also nabbed in buy-bust in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City. Police seized from her about 2,100 grams of shabu worth PHP14.2 million.

Cortez said her source came from a certain “Balo” who was previously detained at the Mandaue City Jail.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency