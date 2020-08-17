4 suspects nabbed in Nueva Vizcaya anti-drug ops

A high-value target and three other suspected shabu peddlers were arrested in two separate buy-bust operations in Bayombong and Aritao towns in this province over the weekend, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Monday.

Nabbed were Mark Lester Asuncion alias Babu, 29; Jaldrin dela Rosa, 33; and Daryl Catabona, 29; all of Bayombong town; and Markson Abubo alias Intsik/Mac-mac, 34, of Aritao town. PDEA-Cagayan Valley Regional Director Joel Balingan Plaza said that Asuncion, Dela Rosa and Catabona were arrested after they sold shabu to a poseur-buyer around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday in District 4, Bayombong town.

They yielded six sachets of shabu worth PHP6,800 and an opened sachet with shabu residue when frisked by personnel of the PDEA-Nueva Vizcaya and Bayombong police.

Abubo was nabbed at about 2 p.m. of the same day in Bone South, Aritao town. He yielded suspected shabu worth PHP1,360 during the buy-bust operation.

The arrested suspects were indicted for breaching the law on sale and possession of illegal drugs.

“The PDEA is always on guard by keeping public safe against illegal drug use and abuse even in the midst of pandemic,” Plaza said.

Source: Philippines News Agency