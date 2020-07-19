4 streets in Pasig placed under localized ECQ

The Pasig City government placed several streets under localized enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) beginning Sunday due to the surge of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Vico Sotto said the localized lockdowns will be imposed on Pipino, Labanos, Okra and Ubas Streets in Napico, Barangay Manggahan.

“Dahil sa pagdami ng bilang ng Covid-19 cases sa inyong lugar, magkakaroon tayo ng localized ECQ (due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in your area, we will have a localized ECQ),” Sotto announced late Saturday night.

Sotto said the implementation of the lockdowns will begin Sunday evening “until lifted by the city government.”

“Residents will only be allowed to leave their houses for work and emergency reasons”, he said.

Food packs will be distributed to residents in those areas, Sotto said, to minimize the need to buy food outside.

“Alam ko pong makakaasa kami sa inyong kooperasyon (I know I can count on your cooperation),” Sotto said, reminding residents to adhere to the health protocols and guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

Pasig’s latest data showed a total of 1,212 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 457 active cases, 661 recoveries, and 94 deaths.

Pasig recorded 109 confirmed cases, including 53 active cases, in Barangay Manggahan.

Source: Philippines News Agency