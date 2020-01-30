4 solons weigh in on PRRD’s US travel ban for Cabinet execs

Several senators on Thursday voiced their opinions on President Rodrigo Duterte's latest directive barring Cabinet officials from traveling to the United States indefinitely.

Duterte issued the directive Wednesday as the country began terminating a military accord with Washington, and nearly a week after MalacaAang announced that the President has rejected US President Donald Trump's invitation to attend the Southeast Asian leaders' summit in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4.

For Senate President Vicente Sotto III, the President's latest action is a sign of his displeasure.

Senators Ronald dela Rosa and Francis Tolentino, meanwhile, expressed their support, saying they see nothing wrong with the directive.

Once you joined the government, it is presumed that they are prepared to sink or swim with this government. Now if they are not ready to sink, they had the option to quit swimming with the government, dela Rosa said in an interview.

He said Duterte's decision should be respected because every decision he makes is coming from the heart.

Pinag-isipan niya yan, pinag-aralan niya ang kaniyang mga (He carefully contemplates and study all of his) decisions. So let's respect the President's decision, dela Rosa said.

Tolentino echoed his colleague's sentiments.

Under the alter ego principle, the cabinet members are serving as alter egos of the President, and if the principal himself would not be visiting a foreign country, he can direct his alter egos to practice the same policy, he said in a separate interview.

So I don't see any reason why that would be administratively controversial, Tolentino said.

The two administration senators also believed that President Duterte's latest actions will not have much impact on the country's economy and security, as Senator Panfilo Lacson feared.

In a statement, Lacson warned that Duterte's latest tirades might have dire consequences to Philippine economy and security, especially if Washington responds and retaliates.

Lacson said he hopes that some of the Cabinet members will have the courage and sensibility to speak to Duterte to reconsider.

Hindi naman siguro aabot sa (I think it would not lead to) severance of ties, it's historically engraved, Tolentino said, referring to the historical relationship between the Philippines and the US.

With regard to the perceived missed opportunities in not attending the March summit, Tolentino noted that the summit was only designed to bring Asean members closer to their North American counterparts.

As a founding member of Asean, I do not see any reason why it would affect us. It is only a venue. There are other bilateral venues that the Philippines can avail of, he said.

It's not just a one sitting, one conference event. We continue to engage other countries, including North American countries. There are agreements in place, trade agreements, as well as person-to-person relations. Andun naman yun (They are already there). I don't foresee in the immediate future a great impact, Tolentino said.

He said meetings with the American business community are done on a regular basis by the Philippine ambassador to the US.

Dela Rosa agreed with Tolentino, and called on Filipinos not to be overly pessimistic.

Huwag kayo masyadong pessimistic, huwag kayo masyadong matakot. Tingnan na lang natin how it will play out. Hindi naman natin sigurado kung ano ang magiging resulta niyan (Don't be so pessimistic, don't be so afraid. Let's just see how it will play out, We are not even sure what will be the result of this), dela Rosa said.

Source: Philippines News Agency