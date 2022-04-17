﻿4 presidential bets unite vs. possible election sabotage

Four presidential candidates signed a joint statement on Sunday to join forces if there will be an attempt to destabilize the May 9 elections.

During a joint press conference at The Peninsula Manila Hotel in Makati City, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Damagoso, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, and former National Security adviser Norberto Gonzales said they are worried that there will be massive cheating in the coming polls.

A fourth presidential hopeful, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, was among the signatories but did not make it to the event while vice presidential candidates Dr. Willie Ong and Senate President Vicente Sotto III joined their running mates.

“’Yan naman po talaga ang ginagawa nung mga nakaraang eleksyon eh. Parang inihahanda na po ‘yung sambayanan natin para di kwestyunin kung ano ang resulta kahit na may daya. Eh palagay ko po naman panahon na para huwag na nating pahintulutan ‘yan (It has been done in the previous elections. They precondition our people not to question the results even if there was a fraud. I think, it is time that we will not let that happen again),” Gonzales said.

