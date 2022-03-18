﻿4 ‘persons of interest’ identified in gun attack vs. Quezon mayor

MANILA – The special investigation task group (SITG) formed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) has identified four persons of interest in the attack on Infanta, Quezon Mayor Filipina Grace America last month.

PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, said Thursday the probers collected vital pieces of evidence such as the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the possible suspects within the vicinity of the crime scene.

During the third conference of SITG “America” along with the Election Related Incident Validation Committee, police investigators presented sworn statements from four personalities that are expected to provide leads and link evidence to the persons of interest seen on CCTV footage.

The Regional Forensic Unit 4A (Calabarzon) has already conducted cross-matching examinations on the recovered pieces of evidence.

“We are still in the process of determining how much of politics can really be involved in this slay try. Our coordination with the Commission on Elections regarding this incident is constant so as to identify the climate of violence that may persist in the area,” Carlos said in a statement.

The mayor is known for her staunch opposition to quarrying in her town.

America, who is seeking reelection in the May polls, has asked investigators for ample time so she can give her full testimony on the case.

America just attended a Mass and was inside her sports utility vehicle when still unidentified suspects fired at her last February 27. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency