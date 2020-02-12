4 of 5 Bataan PUIs discharged from hospital

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) here announced on Monday that four of five patients under investigation (PUIs) for the novel coronavirus in the province have been released from confinement in hospitals.

Dr. Rosanna Buccahan, PHO chief, said three were earlier released after testing negative of Covid 19.

Another one, she said, was discharged after undergoing quarantine for 14 days but refused to undertake laboratory tests.

She said the fifth was already tested for the virus and is awaiting the result.

Buccahan emphasized that being a PUI category does not automatically mean that a patient is afflicted with the virus.

"Only the result of a lab exam will determine it," she said.

Buccahan also corrected a report from the Department of Health Region 3 that there were six PUIs in the province.

"Only five and we have already informed DOH 3 about it," she said.

She assured the public that PUIs were properly isolated and that they have nothing to worry about.

Source: Philippines News Agency