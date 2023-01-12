4 NPA rebels wanted for murder fall in Surigao Sur

BUTUAN CITY: Four communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels wanted for murder and frustrated murder charges in Surigao del Sur have been arrested, the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) said Thursday.

Maj. Jennifer Ometer, the PRO-13 information chief, said the insurgents were arrested during the daylong simultaneous police operations Tuesday in Marihatag town of the province.

“Each of the suspects has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 28 in Lianga, Surigao del Sur, for murder and frustrated murder,” Ometer said.

PRO-13 chief Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra II identified the arrested NPA insurgents as Allan G. Delaguer, 39; Boyet D. Sarsona, 43; Junito F. Dagno, 55; and Pedro A. Sarsona, 75.

“The four are active members of the NPA Guerrilla Front 19-B, Kamandag Unit of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee,” Labra said.

He said the suspects were involved in the shooting of government forces in August 2010 in Marihatag, killing a soldier and wounding others.

“With the aggressive anti-insurgency efforts of PRO-13, these NPA members are put behind bars,” Labra said.

He said the recent arrest of the suspects would contribute to the imminent downfall of the NPA terrorism, not only in Surigao del Sur but also in Caraga Region

Source: Philippines News Agency