4 NPA rebels surrender in Zamboanga Peninsula

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Four New People’s Army (NPA) rebels have separately surrendered to authorities in Zamboanga Peninsula, a top police official said Saturday.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command - Western Mindanao, identified the NPA surrenderers as Ponciano Humpa Jr.; Jose Solindom; Boy Indus; and Paulino Hernado.

Verceles said Humpa surrendered and handed over a shotgun to policemen in Purok Meliton, Barangay Poblacion, San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur at about 1:50 p.m. on Friday.

Humpa served as a spy and courier in the municipality of San Miguel during his stay with the NPA.

Verceles said Solindom and Indus turned over two caliber-.38 revolvers with ammunition when they surrendered to a joint police and military team in Purok 1, Barangay Dapiwak, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur at about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Solindom and Indus belonged to the Guerrilla Front Big Beautiful Country of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC).

Hernando surrendered to police officers in Purok 5, Barangay Tipan, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay at about 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Verceles said Hernando served as a courier of medicines and food supplies for the Regional Urban Committee of the NPA’s WMRPC.

He said all four surrenderers have already taken their oath of allegiance to the government.

Source: Philippines News Agency