4 Negrense LSIs from Cebu, 1 OFW test positive for Covid-19

Four residents of Negros Occidental, who came home from Cebu last week, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

On Thursday night, the provincial government reported that these Negrenses arrived in the province from June 4 to 6.

The results of three locally stranded individuals (LSIs) here, listed as Patients 14, 15, and 16, were released by the Department of Health (DOH) 6 (Western Visayas) in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, from the same batch of results, a repatriated 40-year-old overseas Filipino worker (Patient 17), who hails from Sagay City, was also found to have contracted the virus.

His host country or where he used to work was not indicated. He landed in Manila on April 20 and arrived in the province on June 7.

The other LSI, Patient 13, was included in the list of confirmed cases on Wednesday.

Charina Magallanes-Tan, spokesperson of the Provincial Incident Management Team for Covid-19, said the results of the patients were based on the tests conducted by the recently opened Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital (TLJPH) in Silay City.

Patient 13, a 28-year-old man from La Castellana town, arrived in Negros Occidental on June 4, while Patient 14 is a 29-year-old man from Sagay City, who came home from Cebu on June 5.

Patient 15, a 24-year-old woman from Talisay City, arrived on June 6, while Patient 16, a 35-year-old man from Cauayan town, also came home on June 6.

All four patients are being treated in a quarantine facility.

As of Thursday, Negros Occidental has a total of 17 confirmed cases.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson earlier said the provincial government is working out an arrangement to bring home the remaining Negrenses stranded in neighboring Cebu.

Despite being wary of allowing people from Cebu to enter Negros Occidental, Lacson said the province now plans to let these LSIs travel by sea from Toledo City to San Carlos City.

He said he would ask Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to allow Negros Occidental’s LSIs to pass through Toledo en route to San Carlos port.

Since April, Negrenses stranded in Cebu have been traveling on board a roll-on, roll-off vessel from Tabuelan town to Escalante City in northern Negros.

Cebu has the highest number of Covid-19 cases outside Metro Manila.

