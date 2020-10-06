4 nabbed in Maguindanao town anti-drug operation

Police nabbed four drug suspects and seized some PHP12,000 worth of suspected shabu following a drug sting operation in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, Monday evening.

Lt. Col. Erwin Tabora, Maguindanao police drug enforcement unit chief, identified those arrested as Samad Abo, the alleged leader of the group, Saudi Amil, Abdulbara Omar Tuwan, and Dave Samod Diao, all of Barangay Mapayag, Datu Anggal Midtimbang town.

“The four were arrested during an entrapment along Barangay Capiton, Datu Odin Sinsuat town around 9:15 pm.,” Tabora said in a radio interview here Tuesday.

He said the suspects, who are allegedly engaged in big-time illegal drug transactions, have been under surveillance for the past two months.

“We finally got them on Monday night,” Tabora said.

Seized from the suspects were several grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP12,000, drug paraphernalia, and a commuter van.

Tabora said each of the suspects was found carrying shabu items in their pockets.

Charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being readied against the suspects, who are now detained at the Datu Odin Sinsuat police detention facility.

Source: Philippines News Agency