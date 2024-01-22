Latest News

4 nabbed in foiled kidnap of Chinese woman in Pasay

MANILA: Four suspects were arrested in a foiled kidnapping on Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City on Monday morning, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said Monday. Acorda only identified the suspects through their aliases "Joe", 43; "Jhing", 27; "John", 25; and "Arn-arn", 47. In a press briefing at Camp Crame, Quezon City, Acorda said the victim, 35, known as "Dana" was inside her car when the suspects tried to abduct her at around 7:30 a.m. The commotion caught the attention of the Pasay City Police Station Substation 1 personnel who were then on a routine patrol in the area, Acorda said. 'She (victim) is a businesswoman, single and nag iisa siya nung nakuha (she was alone when she was rescued) and she is now under the custody of the Pasay CPS,' he said. The suspects yielded firearms, illegal drugs, and other contraband items. They will be charged with attempted kidnapping, violation of the Republic Act (RA) 10591 (illegal possession of firearms) and RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Meanwhile, Pasay City Police Station officer in charge Col. Mario Mayames said one of the suspects, who introduced himself as a former police officer, is not a member of the PNP upon verification. Source: Philippines News Agency

