4 most wanted persons in Central Luzon nabbed

Authorities arrested four top most wanted persons in Central Luzon during manhunt operations in the region this week.

In his report on Thursday, Police Regional Office 3 head, Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen, said the four have standing warrants for frustrated homicide, acts of lasciviousness, and kidnapping.

In Angeles City, authorities arrested John Lester Ronquillo, tagged as Top 5 most wanted person in the city for frustrated homicide.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Benigo Abila of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 117, Third Judicial Region, Angeles City with PHP72,000 bail.

In Bataan, Jerben Carumba, the Top 1 most wanted person in Limay town was arrested by authorities through a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Ma. Theresa Pagtalunan-Mauleon of RTC Branch 3 in Mariveles for lascivious conduct, with PHP200,000 recommended bail.

Jayson Mark Angeles, listed as the Top 1 most wanted person in Apalit town was nabbed for two counts of acts of lasciviousness.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Katherine Legarda Pajaron, of RTC Branch 54 in Macabebe, Pampanga with PHP200,000 bail.

Meanwhile, Gazelle Ocampo, tagged as Top 6 most wanted person in Guagua was arrested for violation of Section 3 of Republic Act 10883, otherwise known as the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Marideth Delos Santos-Malig of RTC Branch 51 in Guagua, Pampanga with PHP300,000 recommended bail.

Source: Philippines News Agency