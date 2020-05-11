4 more repatriates in W. Visayas test positive for Covid-19

The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) 6 (Western Visayas) confirmed on Monday that four more repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the region tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The four were included in the second batch of repatriated OFWs that came from Metro Manila and arrived in the region last April 28 and 29, Dr. Ma. Sophia Pulmones, DOH-CHD 6’s chief of Local Health Support Division said in Monday’s virtual presser.

“Based on our case bulletin 46, Western Visayas has 97 total confirmed Covid-19 cases which means we have four new cases,” she said.

The regional health office’s case bulletin was based on the 83 laboratory results released by Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) sub-national laboratory as of Monday.

The new cases are a 50-year-old male from Molo district; a 30-year-old male from La Paz district; a 23-year-old male from City Proper, all in Iloilo City; and a 45-year-old male from Talisay City, Negroc Occidental.

Pulmones said the Covid-19-positive repatriates in this city were placed on quarantine in a hotel but will be transferred to a medical facility.

She placed the region’s total number of repatriates who tested positive for Covid-19 at 27. Of them, 11 are admitted to a health facility, 14 are in a quarantine hub, and two were already discharged.

The region’s recoveries remain at 38 while deaths remain at 10.

Source: Philippines News Agency