4 more health workers in Bataan tested positive of Covid-19

Four more health workers of the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) here have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-2019), bringing the total number of infected in the province to 88, as of Friday night.

Citing a report released by the Provincial Health Office, Governor Albert Garcia said on Saturday that the new confirmed cases are a 31-year-old woman from Orion; a 48-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both from this city; and a 23-year-old woman from Abucay.

The BGHMC was turned into an exclusive facility for Covid-19 patients since April 17 after 55 of its health workers were found infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Garcia said two patients have won over the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20 as of Friday night.

Those who recovered were identified as a 34-year-old woman from this city and a 30-year-old woman from Orion.

The Covid-19 bulletin also showed that 90 had been tested and 61 were found negative.

Garcia asked his constituents to stay home and take the necessary precautions to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases in the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency