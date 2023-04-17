4 killed, several hurt in Alabama’s mass shooting

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting in the US state of Alabama, local media reported Sunday. The shooting occurred in the city of Dadeville at a teenager's birthday party on Saturday night, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy Burkett said in a news conference on Sunday morning, according to the MSNBC broadcaster. 'At approximately 11:45 p.m., Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) launched a death investigation at the request of the Dadeville Police Chief,' ALEA said in a statement. Officials have not shared information on whether arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a Twitter post: 'This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.'

Source: Philippines News Agency