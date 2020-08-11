4 killed, cop hurt in Zambo City law enforcement op

Four people were killed while a policeman was injured in a shootout during a law enforcement operation here, a police official said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, said the shootout that occurred around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Recodo resulted in the killing of Patti Abdurahim, Tato Saliento, Jamiri Abdurahim, 40; and Abdulbakil Abdurahim, 20.

The wounded policeman was identified as Staff Sgt. Larry Balasabas of the Zamboanga City Police Office’s (ZCPO’s) Station 9.

Cambay said before the shootout, police operatives led by Balasabas were about to serve a warrant of arrest against Nurhassan Jalao, who is facing murder charges in court.

Cambay said Jalao, who was with Patti and Saliento, opened fire on the law enforcers, hitting Balasabas, when the policemen were about to enter Jalao’s hideout.

He said the other members of the operating team retaliated, which resulted in the death of Patti and Saliento.

However, Jalao managed to escape during the exchange of gunfire.

Cambay said Jalao shot dead Jamiri and Abdulbakil, who bumped him while he was escaping.

Balasabas was immediately brought to Ciudad Medical Zamboanga for treatment.

Recovered at the shootout site were a caliber .45 pistol, a caliber .38 pistol, several empty shells and a hand grenade.

Cambay said Jalao and two others — Silvin Jalao and Patti — were allegedly responsible for a shooting incident on Aug. 6 in Barangay Recodo.

ZCPO’s Station 9 immediately launched a pursuit operation against Jalao.

Source: Philippines News Agency