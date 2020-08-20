4 inmates bolt Zambo Norte jail

Police has launched manhunt operations to recapture four Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) who bolted from a detention facility in the Zamboanga del Norte town of Roxas Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, said subjects of the manhunt and their cases are Welly Celino Catoy, 23; and Robert Quinicar Quinto, 46, violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act; Wilfredo Antiquino Espelita, 19, violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002; and, Roger Barillo Feras, attempted homicide.

Cambay said the four managed to escape unnoticed from the detention cell of the Roxas Municipal Police Station around 1:30 a.m. by cutting the iron bars with guitar string amid the heavy downpour.

“I already directed the chief of police to conduct manhunt operations to recapture the escapees and enjoined all police units within Zamboanga del Norte and possible route of escape to ensure that escapees cannot pass through the immediate proximity,” Cambay said.

He also called on the families and relatives of the escapees to report and surrender them to the nearest police station “so as not to aggravate the situation for, after all, they are not yet guilty but merely held for investigation and trial.”

Photos of the four escapees have already been posted on social media, Cambay said, as he urged the public to report the inmates’ presence to 0938-306-3138 hotline of the Roxas municipal police station, or to the PRO-9 hotline 0917-506 20-00.

