4 festivals draw tourists to Bulacan this January

MALOLOS: Thousands of tourists are drawn to the province of Bulacan as three towns and a city celebrate their festivals this month. In Guiguinto town, officials and residents opened the 26th Halamanan Festival on Thursday, which showcases the locals' love for ornamental plants, decorative trees, and flowers that have become their source of livelihood. The activities lined up include the King and Queen of the Halamanan, Parada ng mga Karosa, Garden Competition, and a musical concert. The festivity will culminate on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mayor Christian D. Natividad of this city said the weeklong celebration of Fiesta Republica was formally opened on Monday with a wedding exhibit and bridal fair. "Susunod ang mga programa tulad ng One Barangay, One Product, Lakbay Kasaysayan, G. at Bb. Republica Filipina, 'Iskulimpiks', Araw ng mga Barangay, Dulansangan at ang pinakalundo ng festival ay ang ika-125 na anibersaryo ng Unang Republica (To follow are programs such as One Barangay, One Product, Lakbay Kasaysayan, Mr. and Ms. Republica Filipina, "Iskulimpiks," Barangay Day, Dulansangan, and the most important part of the festival, the 125th anniversary of the First Republic)," Natividad said. In a statement, Eliseo dela Cruz, head of the Provincial History, Arts, Culture and Tourism Office, said that this year's Fiesta Republika carries the theme "Kalinangang Malolenyo, Alab ng Lahing Pilipino". On the other hand, the 14th Minasa Festival also opened on Monday to coincide with the 107th anniversary of Bustos town, featuring its famous Minasa cookies. The activities lined up include a trade fair, Juan Big Surprise Concert, and the "Tugtog and Sayaw Alay kay Sto. Niño". On Jan. 23, San Ildefonso town will celebrate its Bulak Festival. There will be a parade of street dancers and floats decorated with flowers and vegetables fashioned out of cotton, as well as basketball games. Source: Philippines News Agency