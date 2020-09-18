4 ex-rebels in Aurora get monetary aid from gov’t

BALER, Aurora – Four former rebels who returned to the fold of the law in this province were given financial assistance on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commanding officer of 91st Infantry (Sinagtala) Battalion, Philippine Army, said the four former rebels received immediate and livelihood assistance totaling PHP210,000 under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Ka Jovi, Ka Andoy and Ka Bogs, each received a check worth PHP65,000 representing the PHP50,000 livelihood assistance and PHP15,000 immediate cash aid.

Ka Kaloy, a former member of Komiteng Larangang Guerrilla Sierra Madre (KLG-SM) of the New People’s Army (NPA), on the other hand, received PHP15,000.

“The awarding of E-CLIP benefits to the former rebels as initial assistance will basically support them to start a new life through livelihood opportunities. This will encourage those active NPA bandits to return to the fold of the law and avail the E-CLIP and other benefits from the government,” Rubio said.

He encouraged the former rebels to continuously help the government by informing their relatives, friends, and fellow rebels who are still in the NPA ranks to lay down their arms and avail of the E-CLIP.

He advised them to utilize the financial assistance wisely to become productive in the community.

Governor Gerardo A. Noveras thanked the former rebels for trusting the government and assured that they will be assisted in starting a normal and new life.

“Alam kong hindi madali ang ginawa ninyo dahil may grupo din na magagalit o hindi matutuwa mula sa mga dati ninyong kasama. Bagamat naligaw kayo ng landas sa maling paniniwala, ikinagagalak ko ang pagbabalik ninyo sa ating pamahalaan (I know what you did was not easy because there is also a group that would get angry or unhappy, your former comrades. Although you have been misguided by false beliefs, I am happy to have you back in our government,” Noveras said.

One of the former rebels, Ka Bogs, said that poverty and lack of opportunities were among the reasons he joined the NPA.

“I was convinced by their flowery words saying there is a brighter future if I joined in the armed group. Until we found out the truth, the hardship in the mountains, fatigue and lack of foods. Now, I am back to the fold of the law, trusting the programs of our government to get more help through E-CLIP program. I thank the government for giving me the chance to become a productive member of the community,” he said.

He encouraged his former comrades to also surrender to the government.

DILG-Aurora provincial director Ofelio Tactac, Jr. also thanked the former rebels for going back to the mainstream society.

“Sa inyong pagsuko nagkakaroon ng bagong panimula para sa mas magandang kinabukasan. Lubos ang aming kagalakan sa inyong pagbabalik-loob (With your surrender, there is a new beginning for a better future. We are overjoyed with your return to the fold of law),” he said.

Aside from financial assistance, an E-CLIP beneficiary also gets remuneration for every firearm turned in to the government.

A former rebel will also be enrolled in PhilHealth and may avail of services of other government agencies such as housing from the National Housing Authority, skills training from Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment and many more. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency