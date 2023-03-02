4 ex-rebels embark on chicken egg-laying business

DUMAGUETE CITY: Former members of the New People’s Army in Negros Oriental province who have reintegrated into mainstream society are now embracing a new life as entrepreneurs.

The former rebels received Tuesday night their livelihood kits – layering chicken packages – from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) during a small ceremony at the headquarters of the Philippine Army’s 11th Infantry Battalion (11IB) in Barangay Salag, Siaton town.

The livelihood package, worth around PHP30,000 each, consists of 24 heads of ready-to-lay chickens, chicken feed, and a mechanical egg collection unit, according to DOLE-Negros Oriental provincial chief, Ma. Theresa Tanquiamco.

The chickens that were delivered are ready to lay eggs already, and in a few weeks, the beneficiaries can begin collecting and selling them.

The egg production business is expected to boost the income of the former rebels who were reunited with their families after they surrendered last year to the 11th IB.

Lt. Col. Roderick Salayo, 11IB commanding officer, told the Philippine News Agency, that the livelihood assistance is a concrete example of the government’s sincerity to help rebel returnees start a new life.

He stressed the need to sustain these government efforts to support them and their families now that they have a new life outside of the insurgency.

“Ka Salvino” (not his real name), now living with his wife and three young children, is happy that they now have a stable source of income. His biggest desire is for his 20-year-old son to surrender to authorities.

The son is still active in the insurgency movement and the family does not have any means to communicate with him to convince him to return home.

To help jumpstart their business, Salayo said they will be purchasing the eggs from the returnees once they are ready to sell, hoping that this project will also be a confirmation of the government’s sincere efforts to help the former insurgents

Source: Philippines News Agency