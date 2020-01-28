4 drug suspects nabbed, P340K shabu seized in Bicol

Antinarcotics operatives nabbed four alleged drug pushers in separate police drug stings on Sunday night and Monday morning in Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte.

The drug operation yielded a total of PHP340,000 worth of suspected shabu, according to Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of Police Regional Office5 (Bicol).

In Camarines Sur, Julie Vasquez, 38, of Magarao town; and Renato Casim, 30, of Tinambac town, were arrested while selling shabu to an undercover police agent in a buybust operation in Barangay San Jose, Iriga City, at around 8 p.m. Sunday. Seized from the two suspects were some 50 grams of shabu.

In Naga City, police operatives collared Jomar Siquenza, 30, while selling a sachet of shabu in a drug operation in Temporo Dy St., Barangay Dayangdang at around 2:05 a.m. Monday.

In Basud, Camarines Norte, Freddie Fernandez alias "Pidoy", 40, of Basud town, was caught selling five sachets of shabu in a drug sting in Barangay Matnog at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

"All suspects are now in custody for filing of appropriate cases," Calubaquib said.

